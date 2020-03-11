Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have canceled their primary-night rallies in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. The Democratic National Committee also announced that the next debate, being held Sunday in Arizona, would not have a live audience, “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.” The moves suggest the coronavirus could upend the Democratic primary at a pivotal time in the race for both candidates. Sanders is trying to regain some momentum in the latest round of voting Tuesday night, while the former vice president is looking to further pad his delegate lead.