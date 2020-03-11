Mid-American Conference Commissioner explains decision to bar fans from MAC tourney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The decision to close the doors of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse affects thousands of people, including spectators from around the Midwest who may already be in Cleveland hotels.
Economically it’s a bust for downtown Cleveland bars and restaurants that are normally packed with fans starting tomorrow night and through the weekend.
Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher made the decision based, he said, on the safety of all, following what was just a recommendation by the governor.
“You’re right, it was a recommendation from the governor, not a mandate, and so you take a step back and consult with your leadership, whether it’s the athletic directors or the presidents, and think through this. But, given that recommendation, I don’t know that we had any other choice,” Dr Steinbrecher said.
The four-day tournament will be open only to the immediate families of the players, anyone with the teams travelling party and media.
No bands, no cheerleaders and no fans.
Is it a disappointment?
“Absolutely, this is one of those pinnacle events for us and we really enjoy welcoming the people to Cleveland,” Dr Steinbrecher said.
The economic loss will be significant for the conference and the city.
Fans who bought tickets can have them refunded.
“You know what it will be a different experience but life is dealing with interesting situations and this is going to be one of them, so well see what teams adapt,” the commissioner said.
