$1 million bond for man accused of murdering a North Canton barber

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 28-year-old man accused of murdering a barber has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $1 million bond.
North Canton police said Anthony Sisouphanh shot Alex Vilayseng around 12:15 a.m. on March 8.
According to police, Vilayseng was shot while standing in the driveway of his Hartman Street SE home.
When officers arrived, Vilayseng was lying on the ground.
North Canton Fire and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Vilayseng worked at Labelles barber shop in Akron.
Family members have set up a GoFundMe for Vilayseng’s widow, who just had a baby.
Sisouphanh is locked up in the Stark County Jail on one count of murder and one count to commit murder.
He will be back in court on March 17.
