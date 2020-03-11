Northeast Ohio Weather: Mainly cloudy sky and dry today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pretty quiet day ahead of us. Clouds have increased this morning. I went with a mainly cloudy sky. There will be a hint of sun from time to time, but the clouds will win out. It will be dry. Afternoon temperatures warm to around 50 degrees for most of us. The wind field is generally light today at 5 to 10 mph. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s along the shore. I went with a dry forecast tonight as well under a mostly cloudy sky. A warmer night coming up as we only drop to around 40 degrees or so.