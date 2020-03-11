Park-Ohio: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.6 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.
The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $379.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $38.6 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.
Park-Ohio shares have fallen 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.55, a drop of 54% in the last 12 months.
