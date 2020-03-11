Senate Democrats, including Ohio’s Brown, asking for paid sick leave for all workers because of COVID-19

Emergency legislation covers coronavirus and future public health emergencies.

By Dan DeRoos | March 11, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 11:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Several top Senate democrats are pushing new legislation in a Wednesday morning news conference, requiring employers and corporations to offer paid sick leave if workers are impacted by the coronavirus.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schummer, along with Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown, are asking the legislation to cover the COVID-19 outbreak and all future public health emergencies.

The legislation covers not only those who are suspected of having the virus and have to self-quarantine, but also if they have to stay home with children because of school closing based on COVID-19.

The law is also asking that people are paid even if their place of work has to close because of a public health emergency.

Looking to the future, the bill is asking that all employees be allow to gradually collect and hold seven paid sick days.

