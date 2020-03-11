Sex offender with swastika face tattoos wanted in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a registered sex offender who shouldn’t be hard to spot based on his extreme amount of facial tattoos.
Thirsty nine-year-old Anthony Jana is wanted for failing to register his new address with the sheriff’s department.
In 2013, Jana was charged with rape, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint of a child.
After making a plea deal Jana only had to plead guilty to gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint and served a short prison sentence.
Since then, he’s been convicted of failing to update his sex offender status in 2015 and 2106, breaking and entering and theft in 2016, and burglary and theft in 2017.
A number of Jana’s tattoo are offensive and anti-Semitic and we blurred them before posting his picture.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
