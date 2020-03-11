White scores 20, commits 9 TOs, Bulls beat Cavaliers 108-103

Bulls: LaVine hopes to return within the next few games and made it clear he does not want to be shut down for the remainder of the season. “Just trying to find the right time to come back,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t want to push it, come back too early and re-injure it, so it’s going to be trying to find that nice balance. But I feel good right now.” LaVine turned 25 on Tuesday. ... G Ryan Arcidiacono (right Achilles soreness) missed his third consecutive game.