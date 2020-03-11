Why cancel events due to coronavirus concerns? Cleveland doctors will help you understand the outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both the St. Patrick’s Day parade and Cleveland International Film Festival are off.
The new cancellations over coronavirus concerns leave people frustrated and confused.
Many just want the virus and all the talk about it to go away. Some have even suggested we let it run its course and then it will be over.
But now, we have a visual representation for you that shows why doctors say that’s not the best option.
Dr. James Pile with MetroHealth said, “We have an unfolding picture in Italy and that’s very much what we’re looking to avoid here."
He and other Cleveland doctors explained Wednesday, how we can possibly avoid overcrowded hospitals and keeping patients in need.
Basically, physicians don’t want people to get sick all at once. That makes it harder to treat people.
Instead, they say it’s better to control the illness, even if that means the risk sticks around longer.
“What we’re really trying to do is flatten the epidemic curve, so that we don’t have an un-containable and spike of patients that we don’t have the capacity to deal with,” Dr. Pile said.
That's the information the Mayor and the Governor and many other leaders are using to make recommendations to limit large crowds.
Dr. James Simon with the Cleveland Clinic says, “We are still in containment mode. We want to try to stay in containment mode so we have the facilities to maintain our care.”
In Cleveland that means no St. Patrick’s Day parade this year, no film festival, and limited crowds at the MAC tournament.
“We do know that if social distancing is going to be effective, it needs to be employed early and not when we’re in crisis mode in a community,” Dr. Pile said.
The governor said today he expects to ban mass gatherings soon.
We’re still waiting to learn exactly what that means and how many people are considered a “mass gathering."
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.