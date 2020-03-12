Bedford bank robber who wore skull mask during crime, sentenced to 7 years in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of robbing a Bedford bank while armed with a gun and wearing a skull mask was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Crawford Williams, 48, robbed the Bedford Citizens Bank at 435 Broadway Avenue last November.
Williams held customers and employees at gunpoint, while a teller placed money in an empty Family Dollar plastic bag.
After the robbery, police released a picture of Williams buying a skull mask at the Northfield Road Family Dollar store the morning of the robbery.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.