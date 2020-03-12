Canton Clothing Co. selling ‘I survived the coronavirus 2020’ T-shirts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Clothing Co. is selling a “I survived the coronavirus 2020” T-shirts on its website for $25.
On Twitter, it asked followers if it was “Too soon?”
As of Thursday morning, four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ohio.
Twenty four others in the Buckeye State are being tested, according to the Ohio Health Department.
World-wide, COVID-19 has claimed more than 4,600 lives.
In the United States, 39 people with COVID-19 have died, according to CBS News.
