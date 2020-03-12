Canton Clothing Co. selling ‘I survived the coronavirus 2020’ T-shirts

Canton Clothing Co. selling ‘I survived the coronavirus 2020’ T-shirts
Canton Clothing Co. is selling a coronavirus T-shirt on its website. (Source: Canton Clothing Co.)
By 19 News Digital Team | March 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 1:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Clothing Co. is selling a “I survived the coronavirus 2020” T-shirts on its website for $25.

On Twitter, it asked followers if it was “Too soon?”

The new strain of coronavirus has caused a global pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ohio.

Twenty four others in the Buckeye State are being tested, according to the Ohio Health Department.

World-wide, COVID-19 has claimed more than 4,600 lives.

In the United States, 39 people with COVID-19 have died, according to CBS News.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.