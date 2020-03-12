Cleveland Clinic updates its COVID-19 preparations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic leaders are going to have a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to update their COVID-19 preparations.
On Wednesday, a Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said the hospital system will soon have new, in-house coronavirus testing capabilities.
The clinic’s new onsite testing will deliver results within eight hours, instead of the two to seven days it currently takes for off-campus labs to process the tests.
Cleveland Clinic added they are also in the planning process of different ways to test patients and a drive-thru is one of them.
