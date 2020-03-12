Cleveland Metroparks closes indoor public facilities, cancels upcoming events because of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks is closing indoor public facilities and canceling upcoming events and programs because of the coronavirus until March 31 at least.
This action follows protocols implemented by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit public gatherings.
“The safety of Cleveland Metroparks staff, volunteers, guests and community is a top priority and Cleveland Metroparks is taking appropriate action to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)," a statement from the Metroparks said.
Following directives from DeWine, the Ohio Department of Public Health, Cuyahoga Board of Health and the CDC are limiting public gatherings.
Cleveland Metroparks is closing several indoor public facilities and canceling all events and programs from March 13 until at least March 31.
The Cleveland Metroparks outdoor locations will remain open, including 18 park reservations, eight golf courses and the outdoor portion of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Golf courses will be open daily on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
All guests visiting Cleveland Metroparks are recommended to take preventative action when visiting the park system including self-monitoring and practicing social distancing.
For more information call the Metroparks at 216-635-3200
