Cleveland Orchestra concerts cancelled for March 12, 13 and 14 due to coronavirus scare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra has cancelled their concerts for March 12, 13 and 14, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“The Cleveland Orchestra has been closely monitoring the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as the proactive approach taken by the State of Ohio in aggressively addressing the spread of the virus,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra.
The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to the March 12, 13, and 14 concerts:
• Exchange your tickets into any concert later in the 2019-2020 season, or Cleveland Orchestra performances during the 2020 Blossom Music Festival or 2020 Summers@Severance series. All exchange fees will be waived; please call the Ticket Office at 216-231-2111.
• Exchange your tickets for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
• Donate your tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value. Ticket donations can be made at clevelandorchestra.com/donatetickets
• Receive a refund for the value of the ticket.
“This decision, which was preceded by our decision not to go on our international tour next week, will have a significant negative financial impact for our Orchestra. We are especially appreciative of our generous patrons who will consider donating tickets which they purchased for these concerts. Over the course of our history, The Cleveland Orchestra has navigated challenges and continues to thrive because of the strength of the Northeast Ohio community. Now as always, we are grateful for their extraordinary support," said Gremillet.
The Cleveland Orchestra is also waiving all exchange fees for performances through May 31.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.