Cleveland Orchestra concerts cancelled for March 12, 13 and 14 due to coronavirus scare

“This decision, which was preceded by our decision not to go on our international tour next week, will have a significant negative financial impact for our Orchestra. We are especially appreciative of our generous patrons who will consider donating tickets which they purchased for these concerts. Over the course of our history, The Cleveland Orchestra has navigated challenges and continues to thrive because of the strength of the Northeast Ohio community. Now as always, we are grateful for their extraordinary support," said Gremillet.