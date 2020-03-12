Cleveland Playhouse Square postpones performances after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine bans mass gatherings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Playhouse Square has postponed all performances, after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a ban on all mass gatherings that exceed 100 people.
The Playhouse will work to reschedule the performances that occur during the ban.
Ticket holders will be notified directly by email regarding the status of each performance as details become known, and the latest info will also be shared on the Playhouse’s social media platforms and website.
For events that are postponed, per the Playhouse:
- Ticket holders will receive new event details by email or phone as soon as we have them.
- It is our intention to reschedule as many of the affected performances as possible; we ask for your understanding as it will take some time to work with all scheduled performers.
For events that cannot be rescheduled:
- All tickets, fees, workshops and parking paid for via credit card will be automatically refunded.
- Guests who purchased tickets with cash will receive a refund check.
- Please note: refunds are only available for tickets purchased directly from Playhouse Square and not any other source.
- The following performances and events will not be rescheduled: Stephen Petronio Dance – March 14 Staging Success Career Fair – March 18 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night – March 25 Cleveland International Film Festival: On Broadway – March 31 Baldwin Wallace University Spring Musical: Freedom Summer – April 3-5
