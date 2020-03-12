Coronavirus concerns in Northeast Ohio: Here are the latest updates for March 12, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Closures and cancellations, which includes Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, are continuing to be reported as concerns of coronavirus escalate throughout Northeast Ohio.
On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus in the state. The latest positive test, discovered in a Stark County resident, is believed to be the state’s first case of “community spread” transmission
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to speak at 2 p.m. on Thursday to provide an update on any potential new cases and the state’s response to fighting the spread of coronavirus.
On Thursday, 19 News will provide coverage on:
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s efforts to protect more than 37,000 enrolled students from the global coronavirus pandemic?
- How schools that moved to online learning due to coronavirus concerns will continue with teaching.
Health officials are continuing to work to identify any other individuals that may have come in contact with the four people diagnosed with coronavirus, which also includes three Cuyahoga County residents.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.