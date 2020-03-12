Cuyahoga County has declared a State of Emergency as COVID-19 situation develops

In the past, Budish has said he'd like to see Cuyahoga County become an economic powerhouse.
By Michael Dakota | March 12, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 11:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - County Executive Armond Budish has issued a State of Emergency declaration for Cuyahoga County.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop in Cuyahoga County, I have made the decision to declare a State of Emergency.”

Safety and Health and Human Services to hold emergency update meeting. The Committees on Safety and Health and Human Services in Cleveland will hold a joint emergency hearing Thursday, March 12, to update the city’s residents on what they are doing to prepare in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland. https://bit.ly/39Whfv7

On Wednesday Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said the city is under a “civil emergency” due to the coronavirus, essentially making it easier to change policies to minimize the impact of the virus.

The Ohio Department of Health said four people have tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 11, Budish issued a State of Emergency declaration for Cuyahoga County and released the following statement:

“This will allow us to purchase mission critical supplies without going through our normal procurement process. I believe that this is crucial so that we can continue to react swiftly to what is a fast-moving situation," Budish said.

Executive Budish State of Emergency Declaration

"As we go through this uncertain time, please know that we are all working together with our municipalities, our boards of health, the State and others to monitor and react in a timely way. The health and safety of our residents and our County employees is paramount."

In times of emergency, the Cuyahoga County Code authorizes the County Executive to:

• Make emergency, mission critical purchases.

• Refer purchases directly to County Council instead of Board of Control.

• Forgo competitive bidding in limited circumstances.

