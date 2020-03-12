Federal agents share details of drug trafficking busts in Mansfield area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S Attorney’s Office will be joined by several federal and local law enforcement agencies to discuss the recent dismantling of drug trafficking organizations in Richland County.
A press conference with U.S Attorney Justin Herdman, which will also include the FBI and DEA, is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday’s announcement comes during a continued joint investigation into drug trafficking in the area.
In February 2019, indictments for 79 suspected drug dealers were announced by Richland County authorities.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of the press conference.
