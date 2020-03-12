Fugitive tells police a young child kept hitting the gas during high-speed pursuit through Parma (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man suspected of trying to rob a Cleveland convenience store is in custody after, as the fugitive claimed, led police on a high-speed chase because of a child’s antics.
Law enforcement officers were at a State Road convenience store in Cleveland when they saw a man with bandanna and hat covering portions of his face approach.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the officers tried to approach the man, but he ran back to a nearby car and fled at a high rate of speed.
Parma police quickly located the vehicle speeding down the roadway and pursued the driver for a short period of time along busy streets before he eventually stopped on Ridge Road.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Daunte Cruz, was pulled from the vehicle and put into the back of the police cruiser. He can be heard telling police that a child in the car kept pushing the gas pedal and prevented him from stopping earlier.
“That was him hitting the gas with his hand,” Cruz claimed.
The chase and arrest of Cruz was captured on a Parma police officer’s dash camera video system.
(Portions of audio have been edited from the video due to offensive language)
Police say Cruz was released from Cuyahoga County Jail in January and violated his probation for receiving stolen property.
The passenger, 24-year-old Elisha Verba, was also arrested at the scene. The U.S. Marshals said Verba had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a 2018 domestic violence case. He was also in possession of a stolen handgun and drugs, police say.
“Task force officers and Parma police officers relied on their training and experience to stop a potential crime from taking place," U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said. "Because of their diligent work, two known felons have been taken off the streets along with a stolen firearm.”
Both suspects are being held at the Parma jail.
The 3-year-old who was in the car at he time was unharmed during the pursuit and was turned over to family members who arrived at the scene, according to officials.
