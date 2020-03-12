5 confirmed cases now in Ohio, 52 being tested for coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are now five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 52 people are being tested, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
That’s one more confirmed case since yesterday and more than double the amount of people being tested.
The most recent case was discovered in a 55-year-old Trumbull County man with no travel history outside of Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine provided an update on the current number of coronavirus cases in Ohio and how many other individuals are under investigation for a possible infection during a briefing on Thursday.
The Governor and the Ohio Department of Health announced on Wednesday a fourth patient, identified as a resident of Stark County, was diagnosed with coronavirus. Three others infected individuals are from Cuyahoga County.
DeWine previously hinted at issuing an order banning mass gatherings statewide.
It’s unclear if he will enforce that directive during Thursday’s press conference.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of the press conference.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.