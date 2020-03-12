Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — It started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session Rudy Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday. It isn’t so funny now. Gobert is now the NBA’s Patient Zero for coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive. The league has been shut down for the foreseeable future, which could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts.