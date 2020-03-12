Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — It started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session Rudy Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday. It isn’t so funny now. Gobert is now the NBA’s Patient Zero for coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive. The league has been shut down for the foreseeable future, which could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts.
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Reed had 23 points and 12 rebounds and DePaul won its first Big East Tournament game since 2014 with a come-from-behind 71-67 over seventh-seeded Xavier in a first-round game. Charlie Moore added 18 points and nine assists for the 10th-seeded Blue Demons, who advanced to a quarterfinal showdown against second-seeded Villanova on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Tyrique Jones had 22 points to lead Xavier. Zach Freemantle matched his career high with 18 and Naji Marshall added 15, who the Musketeers, who made 1 of their last 10 shots.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Indians executive Chris Antonetti says the franchise and representatives for star shortstop Francisco Lindor made a “sincere and earnest effort” to agree on a long-term contract before deciding this week to suspend talks. Antonetti says the sides worked for months and tried “different and creative concepts” to strike a deal but ultimately decided not to continue negotiations with opening day two weeks away. Lindor characterized the discussions in a similar manner to The Athletic on Monday. Lindor will make $17.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the 2021 season.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 26 points as sixth-seeded Marshall beat No. 11 seed UTEP 86-78 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tournament. Andrew Taylor added 15 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd, who plays third-seeded Louisiana Tech in a quarterfinal. Bryson Williams had 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for UTEP. Jordan Lathon scored a season-high 22 points plus 12 rebounds.