Kevin Love gives $100K to Cavs and arena staff in wake of NBA season suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavs all-star Kevin Love has stepped up to support the scores of staff members who were impacted by the NBA season suspension.
Love will give $100,000, and he’s urging his peers do the same.
“I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak,” Love wrote on Instagram.
The Cavs were placed on self-quarantine on Wednesday, after it was reported that Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the coronavirus.
