Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BC-US-OPIOID LAWSUITS-OHIO
Ohio officials agree on plan to split any opioid settlements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio governor and attorney general say local governments representing most of the state's population have signed onto a plan for dividing any future money from drug companies being sued over the toll of opioids. It's the first state in the country to have such a plan. But so far, no settlement that would apply has been finalized. Under the plan, more than half of the funds would go to a foundation that would allocate money to address the state's addiction and overdose crisis. Thirty percent would go to local governments and 15% to the state to use for addiction prevention and treatment.
AP-BKC-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NCAA-TOURNAMENT
Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Emmert says he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public. Emmert also says the NCAA is looking into moving the men's Final Four from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena. The tournaments begin next week.
OFFICER SHOOTS ROBBERY SUSPECT
Cops: Toledo officer shoots, wounds armed robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect was shot and wounded during a confrontation with a Toledo police officer. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after a man called 911 to report that a man armed with a handgun had just robbed him at a convenience store. An officer who responded to the store soon saw a man who fit the suspect's description running in a parking lot across the street. The officer then confronted the man there and soon fired multiple shots, striking the suspect at least once. It wasn't clear where the suspect was shot or if he fired his weapons,
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio confirms 4th coronavirus case, to restrict gatherings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is confirming a fourth coronavirus case and says numbers are expected to grow. The state says the male patient from Stark County in northeastern Ohio is in his 50s and is currently hospitalized. The patient has not traveled recently and didn't have contact with anyone else with coronavirus. Dr. Amy Acton is director of the Ohio Health Department. She says the nature of the new case means the virus has spread across Ohio. Acton on Wednesday ordered nursing home visits restricted to one person per day per resident. Gov. Mike DeWine said he'll issue an order soon restricting mass gatherings.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING-VIRUS-OUTBREAK
States shuffle poll locations to protect seniors from virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The coronavirus threat to senior citizens is forcing some counties to remove polling places from nursing homes for their safety. Last-minute changes left voters in Michigan and Missouri scrambling to get to new polling places Tuesday. Elections officials in states voting next week are trying to get ahead of those disruptions, announcing them now and beginning public information campaigns to tell voters where they are supposed to cast their ballots. Secretaries of state across the country also are encouraging voting from a distance, creating dedicated websites and stocking up on supplies for disinfecting voting machines.
DOWN SYNDROME-ABORTION
US appeals judges hear Down syndrome abortion arguments
CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal judges have sharply questioned attorneys on both sides of an Ohio law that faces doctors with a felony charge if they perform abortions aimed at preventing the birth of a baby with Down syndrome. An attorney for the ACLU argued Wednesday that the state law seeks unconstitutionally to take “the ultimate decision” away from the woman. An attorney for Ohio said it seeks to prevent abortions targeting and discriminating against those with Down syndrome. The case is viewed as pivotal in the national debate over the procedure. The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will rule later.
CAVALIERS-BULLS
White scores 20, commits 9 TOs, Bulls beat Cavaliers 108-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 20 points to help offset a career-high nine turnovers in his first NBA start, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103. Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points. Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. each scored 15. Shaquille Harrison grabbed 10 rebounds. And the Bulls held off the Eastern Conference's last-place team to win for just the third time in 16 games, even though leading scorer Zach LaVine missed his fifth in a row because of a strained left quadriceps. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 26 points, giving him 25 or more in seven of the past eight games.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ELECTION-2020
Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have canceled their primary-night rallies in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. The Democratic National Committee also announced that the next debate, being held Sunday in Arizona, would not have a live audience, “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.” The moves suggest the coronavirus could upend the Democratic primary at a pivotal time in the race for both candidates. Sanders is trying to regain some momentum in the latest round of voting Tuesday night, while the former vice president is looking to further pad his delegate lead.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Sanders wins North Dakota caucuses
DETROIT (AP) — Bernie Sanders has won North Dakota's Democratic presidential caucuses. Participation in Tuesday's contest was expected to be dramatically higher than it was four years ago. That's mainly due to a procedural change that makes the caucuses function more like a traditional election, with citizens able to drop in at 14 caucus sites to cast their ballot and leave. Sanders won the state's Democratic caucuses over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by nearly 40 percentage points. The race between Joe Biden and Sanders was upended by the former vice president's Super Tuesday turnaround. But neither campaign focused closely on North Dakota. The state offers 14 pledged delegates.Biden won primaries in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho on Tuesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO ELECTION
Virus precautions could impact Ohio elderly, youth voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The new coronavirus could impact voting in Ohio's upcoming primary among both young adults and the elderly. Dozens of polling places inside nursing homes are being relocated and tens of thousands of Ohio State students may heed calls to stay away from campus as in-person classes are cancelled until the end of the month. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose urged Ohioans on Tuesday to take advantage of early voting opportunities available in person and by mail heading into the March 17 primary. He has also ordered curbside dropoffs to be available that day at all election boards.