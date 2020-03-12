MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament has been cancelled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The commissioner for the Mid-American Conference cancelled the remainder of the 2020 MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The decision was announced Thursday morning.
The four day tournament began Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with several women’s teams competing.
On Monday, a decision was made to limit the number of fans going to the tournament.
Only immediate families of the players, anyone with the teams travelling party and media were to be allowed inside.
Fans who bought tickets can have them refunded.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.