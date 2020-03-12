MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament has been cancelled

Mid-American Conference Commissioner explains decision to bar fans from MAC tourney
By Brian Duffy and Julia Tullos | March 12, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 12:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The commissioner for the Mid-American Conference cancelled the remainder of the 2020 MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The decision was announced Thursday morning.

The four day tournament began Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with several women’s teams competing.

On Monday, a decision was made to limit the number of fans going to the tournament.

Only immediate families of the players, anyone with the teams travelling party and media were to be allowed inside.

Fans who bought tickets can have them refunded.

