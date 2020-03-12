Meal services for Northeast Ohio senior citizens impacted by coronavirus threat

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers like Dave Swetkis knows he’s on the front line of protecting the elderly against coronavirus.
They asked for their own pen, rather than using the pen that everyone else uses, Swetkis said.
“I also recognized I’m a member of that group, so I’m particularly vigilant now.”
Lakewood serves about 100 people a day with its Home Delivered Meals program, and almost as many at two other sites, where they’re stressing hand sanitizing and proper coughing.
They also stress that meal participants and volunteers should stay away if sick.
“It is more than just delivering food,” said Anna Ford, Lakewood Nutrition Supervisor. “It is also a status update on the most vulnerable senior population in the city of Lakewood.”
Lakewood has also been vigilant with buses, cleaning them multiple times every day with one thing in mind.
“Our goal is for our population to be strong and healthy at the end of this,” said Toni Gelsomino, Lakewood Director of Human Services.
Lakewood canceled a St. Patrick’s Day potluck dinner, and Broadview Heights and Seven Hills have canceled all their senior events in response to coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.