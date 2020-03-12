Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital confirms coronavirus case

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital cared for a patient who has subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, the hospital announced Wednesday.
“We follow safety protocols each and every time we care for a patient. In this instance, we followed guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health to minimize exposure to other patients and our associates. We followed CDC cleaning protocols and St. Joseph Warren Hospital remains a safe place to seek care," a spokesperson told 19 News.
According to state health officials, there are four confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio, and 24 other people are being tested.
On Monday, officials announced three Cuyahoga County residents tested positive for coronavirus.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland confirmed to 19 News that a staffer at the Jewish Education Center is one of those three confirmed patients with coronavirus in Cuyahoga County. That person recently visited the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C.
On Wednesday afternoon, health officials said the fourth case is a resident of Stark County and was treated at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.
