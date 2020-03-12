Michael Bublé cancels Cleveland tour stop amid coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Singer Michael Bublé postponed part of his upcoming U.S. tour, which included a stop here in Cleveland, over growing concerns of the coronavirus.
The concert was scheduled for Friday, March 27 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances," Bublé said in a statement on his website.
The singer also added, "We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out.”
According to a tweet, the new date for the Cleveland tour stop will be announced shortly.
If you had tickets for his Cleveland concert, they will be honored for the rescheduled show.
Bublé postponed all of his tour U.S. dates between March 17 and April 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.