Mike DeWine places new regulations on nursing homes and assisted living facilities to protect seniors from coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The state of Ohio has put new regulations in place for nursing homes and assisted living facilities to protect the elderly.
A lot of local facilities have already implemented stricter screenings for family members visiting. They have been taking visitors temperatures as they come in and making them wash their hands, but starting Thursday, if you want to visit a family member or friend, you may not be able to do so.
Coronavirus is causing concerns across the world, especially for the most vulnerable of people, seniors.
"Residents are asking questions,” said Timothy Coughlin, Co-owner of Life Services Assisted Living. “Families are even more concerned and that's why it's essential that everybody and anybody that's caring for older people get information out as quickly as possible."
Timothy Coughlin owns four assisted living homes in northeast Ohio. He says his facilities added a hand sanitizing station at the front door and requiring all family members and visitors to have their temperature taken. They have also set up hand washing stations inside every resident’s apartment to keep them safe
"We'll follow the governor's executive order and we’ll be implementing that in the morning,” Coughlin said.
Each resident will only be allowed one guest per day and that guest will be screened for any signs of not only the coronavirus but other illnesses as well.
Coughlin says they have also canceled all major activities in their community for the next month. He says while he is concerned, he also wants to quell some of the panic.
“We’re very concerned,” Coughlin said. “We’re concerned anytime any of our residents are placed at risk again at the same time we feel responsibilities as professionals to demonstrate that there’s a reason for calm. This is a respiratory virus as we understand. While it’s different from influenza that it’s more contagious we have not been presented any evidence from anybody yet that it’s a greater level of fatality particular for high risk older adults than a seasonal flu and so we manage and protect our residents every year with influenza management and we want everyone to recognize this is just some enhanced protections to be sure everybody stays safe.”
The governor also said Wednesday the next step is to ban all visitors, but we are not at that point yet.
