No Cavs players have experienced COVID-19 symptoms so far, team says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Thursday none of their players have experienced COVID-19 symptoms so far.
“Should any of our players or basketball staff experience symptoms, they will be tested and undergo self-quarantine. Under the advisement of our medical experts, with league support, we are not currently under a mandatory quarantine. All employees are being advised on how to seek medical attention should they feel ill and experience symptoms, which can include being tested and self-quarantined.”
The Cavs played the Utah Jazz at home on March 2 and two Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have tested positively for the coronavirus.
One Independence High School student was at the game on March 2 and was a part of the on-floor activities.
That student is now in self-quarantine for the remainder of the 14-day window.
School officials said he has also not shown any symptoms.
The Cavaliers are also having all employees, with the exception of those essential to operate the core systems of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, to work from home.
“Providing as safe and healthy of a work environment as possible for our organization and our visitors is our highest priority and the extensive precautionary and preventative measures being taken continue to be in place. At the same time, we are also developing a compensation plan to continue paying our event staff and hourly workforce that is impacted with the changes to our regular event schedule.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.