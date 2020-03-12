Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain returns tonight, clearing out Friday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds are hanging tough today.
They have been very stubborn to clear.
We’ll keep the forecast mostly cloudy through tonight and early tomorrow morning.
In the meantime, we do still need to watch for a few showers moving through tonight.
These will move in after 9:00 PM.
Embedded thunder is possible.
Rain will come to an end by sunrise Friday.
Friday’s sunrise, by the way, is at 7:42 AM.
Friday will begin on a cloudy note.
Skies will clear by late-morning and into the afternoon.
We won’t warm up much though.
Highs will only top out in the upper 40s on Friday.
Regarding the weekend, at this time, we have the forecast for the weekend mainly dry.
The only fly in the ointment would be a few passing showers on Saturday night.
Snow may mix in.
This system will clear the area by Sunday.
Saturday’s high: 40°
Sunday’s high: 39°
