Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures warming in the 50s and 60s across the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warmer air is surging into Ohio today. You will warm above 60 degrees in spots where the south wind kicks up a little more. I have 50s along the immediate lakeshore and east of Cleveland. A general mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast today. It will be dry. We are tracking low pressure over southern Minnesota this morning. This system will strengthen as it tracks northeast over Lake Superior this evening. Moisture will increase from the west as this happens. I have rain developing this evening from west to east. It is going to rain tonight. Around a third of an inch of rain for most of us. A warm night is ahead. The cold front with this system will track through early Friday morning. The wind will really start to increase out of the southwest shifting west as the cold front passes.