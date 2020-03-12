OHSAA postpones all winter tournaments due to the coronavirus scare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced Thursday afternoon they would be postponing all winter tournaments until further notice.
This includes boys basketball, regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball.
At a news conference in Columbus, an OHSAA spokesperson said they had to look at the safety aspect these mass gatherings create.
And, according to OHSAA, there are more than 630 wrestlers alone at the state wrestling tournament.
There will be a refund policy for everyone who bought tickets.
