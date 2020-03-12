Perry High School student self-quarantined after coming in contact with Stark County coronavirus patient

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Perry High School student was exposed to the person in Stark County who tested positive for the coronavirus, the school district reported on Wednesday.
The student is now in self-quarantine, per the direction of medical professionals.
Perry Local Schools administrators consulted with the Stark County Health Department, and determined there is no reason for the high school to close or for other individuals to be quarantined at this time.
All of the Perry Local Schools will be in session on Thursday, and classrooms and common areas will continue to be routinely sanitized.
The Stark County patient is the fourth confirmed case in Ohio, and is being treated at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.
