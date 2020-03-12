Reports: NBA suspends rest of regular season effective immediately

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA has suspended the rest of the regular season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, of ESPN.
Wojnarowski said the league “will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward.”
The news comes after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.
The Athletic reported via sources that Gobert “felt good, strong and stable, and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.”
Royce Young of ESPN said Gobert was “never at the arena, and would have played if he tested negative.”
Here is a statement from the league:
The Jazz has issued a statement:
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talked with reporters, and he said the NBA has told teams they can continue to practice. However, players have been told they should not have visitors from out of town, below is the full statement below from Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
