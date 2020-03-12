Reports: NBA suspends rest of regular season until further notice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA has suspended the rest of the season, according to multiple reports, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was one of the many report the news.
Wojnarowski said the league “will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward.”
The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined, Wojnarowski is reporting via sources.
The news comes after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.
The Athletic reported via sources that Gobert “felt good, strong and stable, and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.”
