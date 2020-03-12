Reports: NBA suspends rest of regular season until further notice

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

Detroit Pistons guard Brandon Knight (20) passes the ball against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Source: Duane Burleson)
By Simon Hannig | March 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 9:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA has suspended the rest of the season, according to multiple reports, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was one of the many report the news.

Wojnarowski said the league “will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward.”

The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined, Wojnarowski is reporting via sources.

The news comes after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

The Athletic reported via sources that Gobert “felt good, strong and stable, and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.”

