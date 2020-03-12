Rock and Roll Hall of Fame postpones induction ceremony in Cleveland because of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony in Cleveland this year is postponed, according to Rolling Stone.
The ceremony was scheduled to take place on May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.
“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”
- Depeche Mode
- The Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Nine Inch Nails
- The Notorious B.I.G.
- T. Rex
