Senate staffer tests positive for COVID-19, Senator Brown closes D.C. office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has temporarily closed his Washington D.C. office, after a staffer for another Senator has tested positive for coronavirus.
Brown also said he and his staff will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and practice social distancing and will be self-monitoring.
Brown added neither he nor anyone on his staff are experiencing symptoms at this time.
“The Senate Sergeant at Arms will close the entire Capitol complex to outside visitors today to protect them from the spread of the virus,” said Brown.
Brown and his staff will continue working remotely.
