Summa Health changes visitor policies due to coronavirus scare

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summa Health announced changes to their visitor policies due to the coronavirus scare.
Effective Thursday and in place until further notice:
Visitors experiencing flu-like or cold symptoms will not be allowed to visit
Only two visitors or caregivers will be permitted into the facility
Visitors must be older than 12 years of age
Visitors are encouraged to remain in the patient’s room
Summa Health has also established a coronavirus call line, which is staffed 24/7 by trained medical staff.
Since opening the line, they have had nearly 300 calls.
The phone number is 234-867-5314.
