Teen dies after shooting in Cleveland, homicide unit investigating
By Simon Hannig | March 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 4:53 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was found in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to the head and died of his injury at MetroHealth Medical Center on March 10, Cleveland Police said.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, fourth district officers responded to Effie Road and Cardwell Avenue for the 17-year-old victim, police said. When officers arrived, they administered first aid until EMS arrived when they found him in the middle of the street.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and reported seeing two males remove the victim from a white vehicle.

Members of the homicide unit have now taken over the investigation

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (216) 623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers at (216)-25-CRIME.

