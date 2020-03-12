Tom Hanks confirms he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Actor Tom Hanks confirmed on Twitter that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hanks said in the post: “We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”
The actor said he will keep the world posted and updated.
Hanks also told everyone to: “Take care of yourselves!”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.