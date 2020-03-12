Unarmed man robs Huntington Bank in Sheffield Village Giant Eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the FBI, around 10:27 a.m. Thursday an unarmed man robbed the Huntington Bank located at the Sheffield Village Giant Eagle.
The man was wearing blue jeans, a black windbreaker and a red hat.
The man is described as a white man, 50-60 years old, and approximately 5-feet 10-inches.
The man provided a demand note and was given an undisclosed amount of money.
After, he fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is asked to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 216-522-1400 or the Sheffield Village Police Department at 440-949-6155.
