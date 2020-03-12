Unarmed man robs Huntington Bank in Sheffield Village Giant Eagle

Police ask for help

Sheffield Bank Robbery (Source: 19 News)
By Syeda Abbas | March 12, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 3:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the FBI, around 10:27 a.m. Thursday an unarmed man robbed the Huntington Bank located at the Sheffield Village Giant Eagle.

The man was wearing blue jeans, a black windbreaker and a red hat.

The man is described as a white man, 50-60 years old, and approximately 5-feet 10-inches.

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, at approximately 10:27 AM, one unarmed man entered and robbed the Huntington Bank located at 5231 Detroit Road, Sheffield Village, inside of Giant Eagle. (Source: Sheffield Police)

The man provided a demand note and was given an undisclosed amount of money.

After, he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is asked to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 216-522-1400 or the Sheffield Village Police Department at 440-949-6155.

