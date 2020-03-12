Walsh University president believes he knows why educational institutions in Ohio were targeted for COVID-19 closures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Walsh University President Dr. Tim Collins believes he knows why Ohio universities were targeted first for COVID-19 closures and how Walsh University is utilizing his expertise as a former senior-level executive at Johns Hopkins University to keep our community informed.
During this crisis, Dr. Collins is consulting regularly with national experts at Johns Hopkins in making decisions that are not only impacting Walsh University, but also, ultimately, our greater Northeast Ohio community.
Dr. Collins joined Walsh University from Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) where he served as Chief Government Relations Officer for the nation’s largest university affiliated research center.
Out of an abundance of caution, more organizations and businesses in Northeast Ohio are postponing and canceling events.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that three individuals tested positive for coronavirus; all from Cuyahoga County.
LOCAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT:
- The Ohio Secretary of State has directed all Boards of Elections to relocate any polling location currently set up at a residential senior citizen facility. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has identified 36 locations that are being relocated. The changes will affect 47,841 registered voters. To see if your polling location has changed, visit the Board’s website www.443VOTE.us or call 216-443-VOTE (8683).
- The Cuyahoga County Court of Commons Pleas will hold as many proceedings as possible over the phone.
- Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden each canceled rallies in Cleveland Tuesday evening. It’s not yet known when they’ll make their next Cleveland appearances.
ORGANIZATIONS AND BUSINESSES:
- Beachwood Community Center suspended all public programming through March 19.
- The Cleveland Orchestra will cancel its concerts scheduled for March 12, 13, and 14. The cooncerts were scheduled at Severance Hall.
- The 2020 I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama show has been cancelled. The event was scheduled to take place at the I-X Center on March 13, 14 and 15. Pre-sold tickets issued for the 2020 Auto-Rama will be applied to the 2021 show.
- The Canton Pro Football Hall of Fame has postponed its first “Hall of Fame Fan Fest” that was scheduled for March 21 and 22. Fans who bought tickets to the Fan Fest will automatically receive a full refund and will have the first option to purchase tickets when the event is rescheduled. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum will remain open during its regular operating hours.
- Jewish Education Center offices are closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
- Mandel Jewish Community Center (please refer to FB post below)
- Spa 7 in Strongsville is closed for the foreseeable future.
SCHOOL EVENTS AND SPORTS PROGRAMS:
- Akron Public Schools STEM HS and it’s Akron Early College HS will be closed Wednesday, March 11. (Both schools are located on the U of A campus) The schools will reopen Thursday, but for online classes only through March 20. Students will return to school on campus March 30.
- Ursuline College will transition to online instruction starting March 18. The college has cancelled all classes on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. On March 18 classes will resume in online-delivery format. Classes will resume March 30 with face-to-face instruction.
- University of Akron is stopping face-to-face instruction effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday. No classes will be held the rest of this week or next week to allow faculty time to develop their plans for migrating their courses to on-line instruction when the University returns from spring break on March 30.
- Baldwin Wallace University: March 16-20: BW is extending Spring Break for all students to allow faculty and staff to finalize preparation for remote instruction. March 23 - April 10: Classes will be held via remote instruction. April 13: Face-to-face classes will resume.
- Case Western Reserve University: The university will switch to remote learning, and will begin prohibiting events. Read the school’s guidelines here.
- John Carroll University announced plans to follow Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations and suspend face-to-face instruction and transition to remote learning.
- Kent State University is suspending in-person classes, effective immediately, according to the school’s student-run news website.
- The Mid-American Conference (MAC) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be played, however the games will be closed to the general public at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The games will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14, however only credentialed personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted. All tickets for the MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in the form of a credit towards next year’s tournament or a full refund. All ticketholders will receive an email with further instructions regarding next steps.
- Oberlin College: Students will begin spring recess two days earlier than scheduled, as officials decide whether to switch to remote learning. Click here for details.
- Ohio State University has suspended face-to-face classes and seminars, and will switch to virtual learning until March 30.
- OHSAA tournaments will continue, with limited spectators:
- Ohio University: OU has suspended in-person instruction on all campuses and locations, and is moving to virtual instruction, effective immediately and through at least Monday, March 30. Click here for details.
- Twinsburg City Schools will have a Non-Student Curriculum Day Friday to consider alternative instruction plans. Students will not have school.
- Vermilion Local Schools will close Friday so staff can test how well they can provide remote learning.
- Beachwood City Schools announces several programs have been canceled:
- March 10 - 13: First grade Bring Someone Special to Music class program
- March 11: CVC STEM Wars hosted at Beachwood High School
- March 11: Beachwood-University Hospitals Medical Academy Monthly seminar
- March 11: Beachwood Youth Wrestling Banquet (to be rescheduled)
- March 11: Beachwood High School swimming and diving team banquet (to be rescheduled)
- March 12: Elder class monthly luncheon program
- March 12: Beachwood Athletic Boosters Winter Sports Celebration (to be rescheduled)
- March 13: Beachwood High School band, choir, Orchestra field trip to Severance Hall
- March 13 - 15: BHS Model UN trip to Michigan State Model UN Conference
- March 13 - 14: The Wizard of Oz production
- March 15: Bison Feast + Fest
- March 15: Senior Spaghetti Dinner (for the Class of 2020 and their parents), Beachwood Bistro (ExcelTECC Culinary Arts Program) closed all week.
