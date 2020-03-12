Western Reserve Academy offering help to schools transitioning to online learning amid COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Schools all over Northeast Ohio are turning to online learning as concerns of COVID-19 are growing.
Western Reserve Academy, a private school in Hudson, is now offering help to others making this temporary transition.
When students return from spring break, online classes will continue for at least two weeks. Suzanne Buck, head of Western Reserve Academy, says that’s the best option as concerns grow over the coronavirus.
The private school has about 400 students. Two thirds of the students live on campus, as well as dozens of faculty members.
Chief Innovation Officer Matt Gerber was recently at a national school conference where COVID-19 concerns was a big topic. He immediately started working on a plan when he returned.
“I have a fantastic technology team, and we sat down we started talking about what would be your response. We started planning out how we would really switch over to online learning based on what we’ve seen in Asia,” said Gerber.
Gerber says they’ve reached out to other schools who may need assistance in this transition. Some have accepted the offer and are working with Gerber’s team.
While the temporary switch to online learning only isn’t ideal, Gerber says one thing is certain, “Our teachers are going to learn to use technology better more efficiently and there’s going to be innovative approaches that might come from that.”
Gerber and his technology team are encouraging any schools that may need assistance to send them an e-mail at communications@wra.net
