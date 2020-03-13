Armed carjackers crash stolen vehicle, escape from Cleveland Heights police following pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are trying to track down a pair of suspects who carjacked an engaged couple at gunpoint on Cleveland’s East side.
Officers were called to a home on East 50th Street in Cleveland just after 1 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that a 25-year-old woman’s Dodge Journey was stolen at gunpoint, according to police.
The victim and her 30-year-old fiance told police that two male suspects, including one with a silver handgun that had an extended magazine, approached the couple as they were getting into the Dodge and said, “Get the f*** out the car and hand over everything.”
The two suspects drove off in the car, which also contained the victims’ cash, cellphone, and other personal belongings.
By pinging the location of the cellphone in the car, police were able to track down the vehicle to the Cleveland Heights area near Lee Road and Essex Road, according to the report.
Cleveland Heights police located the stolen vehicle and chased the suspects back into Cleveland, where they eventually lost sight of the car.
A short time later, police found the car crashed into the fence of a car junkyard near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Road, but the suspects were gone.
Cleveland police say the vehicle was recovered and will be processed for fingerprints.
A detailed suspect description was not provided.
