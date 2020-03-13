Cleveland Browns take steps to protect staff members from coronavirus

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have ordered their scouts and coaching staff to stop traveling by air for work, due to the coronavirus scare.
Browns officials have also told the majority of their employees to work from home or remotely in an effort to help limit person-to-person contact.
“We will remain in close communication with NFL leadership and medical experts to determine optimal decisions as we consistently evaluate the impact of coronavirus and the ever-evolving local and national landscape.”
