Cleveland Clinic offering patients 'Telemedicine’ which means they can facetime doctors from their homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patients at the Cleveland Clinic no longer have to worry about being in a waiting room around others who may be sick or contagious during the coronavirus outbreak.
The hospital is doing two things to make it easier for people to get tested for the virus.
The first is “Telemedicine.” Patients can Skype, or FaceTime with doctors from the comfort of their own homes.
Cleveland Clinic Doctor Matthew Faiman says this isn’t something that started because of COVID-19. But has become quite useful in the last couple of weeks.
"We have been able to staff up, the demand has grown exponentially,” he said.
Soon, the Cleveland Clinic will offer something just as convenient, drive-thru testing for coronavirus.
“If I feel you need the test I will put an order in our system the patient will be directed to go to this drive through to get the test if they don’t have a order in our system they will be turned away,” Faiman said.
However, the location has not yet been determined. Their goal is to do 500 tests daily at the drive-thru.
Faiman said the results of the test determine how long the quarantine period will be. It will also help to see how to manage any symptoms.
People can schedule these virtual appointments by calling their doctor’s office.
