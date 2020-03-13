Cleveland management company working to stop the spread of the coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The main concern of most doctors is how to stop the spread of coronavirus. Local cleaning crews are on the front lines, disinfecting businesses and schools to keep the community safe.
City Wide Maintenance of Cleveland says when the news first broke about the coronavirus months ago, they started stocking up on supplies.
Cleaning crews use a special electrostatic disinfection system. The process is typically used in hospitals, healthcare facilities and sometimes in offices, but since the coronavirus hit the United States, things have changed.
"Now a lot of businesses that don’t typically use this are reaching out, so, that would be entertainment venues and casinos and schools and libraries,” said Cristina Parsons, Marketing Manager at City Wide Maintenance.
On Thursday, the crew was cleaning a high school in Lakewood. Parsons says they’ve tweaked their cleaning strategy to help the stop the spread of the virus.
“We also increased the level of cleaning of client’s facilities and we focus on high touched areas,” Parsons explained. “We really focus on door knobs and light fixtures, sinks, bathrooms just areas that you know a lot of people are gonna come in contact with and it’s important to get to large facilities with a lot of traffic.”
Parsons says business has nearly tripled in the past two weeks.
"Now it’s something that we do daily and weekly at businesses where we would probably hit it just quarterly or once or twice a year,” Parsons said.
