Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 13, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health suggested that more than 100,000 residents in the state may already be carrying coronavirus.
That figure, along with the increase in confirmed cases and persons under investigation for coronavirus prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to close all Ohio schools for at least three weeks, as well as order a ban on all mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed a fifth case of coronavirus in the state; a 55-year-old Trumbull County man.
Health officials are working to identify other individuals that may have come in contact with the five people diagnosed with coronavirus, which includes three Cuyahoga County residents, a Stark County patient, and a Trumbull County man.
