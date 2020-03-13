Cuyahoga County jurors need to call before reporting to the Justice Center, due to the coronavirus scare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas is taking steps to reduce the number of people inside the Justice Center, due to the coronavirus scare.
Starting Monday, March 16, citizens summoned for jury duty need to call 216-698-2977 after 4:30 p.m. the day before to find out if you are required to report.
The phone message will be update each day at 4:30 p.m. once it is clear how many jurors will be needed.
If your summons is for a MONDAY, you will call in on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evening to determine if your services will be needed the following day.
If your summons is for a WEDNESDAY, you will call on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening to determine if your services will be needed the following day.
If you are already on a jury, you will receive instructions from your Judge.
Earlier this week, the judges voted to suspend as many jury trials as possible for the next month.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.