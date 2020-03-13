First responders on the front lines of coronavirus, but how are they protecting themselves?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our first responders are on the front line of the coronavirus.
Their job now includes identifying possible cases when they’re on an emergency call.
So how are they protecting themselves?
“Everything we do in the fire service is preparedness. So we do have policies in place, put procedures in place. We train on those policies, so now here we are. The pandemic is here and we're doing everything we can to make sure to limit bad issues from happening,” said Chief Christopher Haddock with the Euclid Fire Department.
They already had infection control policies in place, and the department just issued a coronavirus protocol.
“We're going to do everything we can to not only treat and transport our sick patients very safely, but we also want to maintain their dignity and the confidentiality of those patients,” Haddock said.
If they treat a suspected patient, they have a plan.
“We put on gowns that would protect us, we also wear certain masks. We have masks that the patient would wear and masks that we would wear, and we have eye protection as well. We want to be judicious about how we use those types of things, we don't just want to go through it with every patient,” he said.
N95 masks need to be properly sized and fitted.
Euclid Fire has 125 of those.
They will also limit the exposure of their crews to anyone suspected of having COVID-19 and notify the hospital of the incoming patient.
Chief Haddock said the key part of their plan is prevention.
And that comes down to constant, meticulous cleaning.
“We’re in homes of very sick people all the time, so our ambulances, we constantly have stuff in there that we want to clean up. So we do that on a daily basis and after a call anyways, but we’re stepping that up, we’re doing every surface in the firehouse that we can, door handles, places that are frequently touched,” Haddock said.
